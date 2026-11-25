Lucknow, Nov 25 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Iqra Hasan, on Wednesday, sharply reacted to Congress MP Imran Masood's remarks over seat-sharing negotiations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, claiming that the latter may have "personal agendas linked" to the discussions.

Earlier, Masood attacked the SP, saying the Congress was “not a party of beggars waiting for Akhilesh Yadav’s handouts", after the SP offered 26 seats to the grand old party and even released its first list of five candidates.

Speaking to IANS, Hasan said: "From our side, there has never been any such bitter or objectionable remark against the alliance, nor will we make any in the future. Those who have objections have personal agendas linked to this somewhere; if they have to give up a few seats in their Lok Sabha constituency as a compromise...obviously they will feel bad as their equations will be disrupted."

Without taking any name, she asserted that the alliance is bigger than any one individual's "ego" or political aspirations.

"We can understand that pain, but any alliance is bigger than one individual's ego, bigger than one individual's political aspirations. We will all have to keep this wisdom and understanding if we are uniting to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh," she emphasised.

Iqra Hasan stated that the Samajwadi Party had already made it clear to everyone that the seats having sitting SP MLAs "will be logically claimed by the party".

"We are ready to discuss the seats other than that," she added.

She further said that the Congress can claim whichever seats they can win other than those having sitting SP MLAs.

"There is no fixed upper limit—whichever seats they can win, we will give them according to that equation," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Imran Masood also expressed willingness to ally with BSP chief Mayawati.

According to Iqra Hasan, making such remarks without any statement from the formal leadership isn't appropriate.

"If they do not want to ally, then the Congress leadership should communicate that to us, and that's fine. For us, the Uttar Pradesh election is important. Maybe the 2029 elections or polls in other states are important for the Congress. But for the Samajwadi Party, for the PDA people, this election is very important. We want to enter this election with full seriousness and commitment, respecting our allies, and with an equation that ensures our victory," she said.

"But if Imran Masood 'sahab' thinks that he can assert influence with such remarks, it is not going to happen...Congress leadership should look into this," the SP leader stated.

--IANS

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