Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar said that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar does not get enough credit for backing first-time directors. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor pointed out that it is a rare quality among established stars, who normally prefer to work with familiar names.

KJo recalled his first professional association with Akshay and said, “He's the only superstar that gives a chance to a debut director. He's the only star who supported filmmakers, and that's one thing he doesn't get enough credit for.”

When one goes through Akshay's filmography, it becomes evident that there is some truth to what Karan said. He has collaborated with several generations of filmmakers during his career.

While Akshay has been directed by some established filmmakers such as Priyadarshan (Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa), Neeraj Pandey (Special 26, Baby, Rustom as producer), Rajkumar Santoshi (Khiladi 786 as producer), Yash Chopra (Dil To Pagal Hai) and Rohit Shetty (Sooryavanshi), he has also worked with many directors who were only starting out at that time.

As an example, Akshay worked with Abbas-Mustan in 'Khiladi (1992), which turned out to be a major breakthrough.

Akshay was also a part of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial debut 'Aankhen (2002)', after which the actor and director duo went on to work together in 'Waqt' and 'Namastey London'.

Some more examples are Raja Krishna Menon in 'Airlift', Shree Narayan Singh in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', Jagan Shakti in 'Mission Mangal', and Raj Mehta in 'Good Newwz'.

Additionally, Akshay was recently a part of 'Sky Force', which marked the directorial debut of Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. He also starred in 'Kesari Chapter 2', with which Karan Singh Tyagi made his debut as a feature-film director.

Meanwhile, Akshay appeared on the 9th season of Karan Johar's popular chat show, 'Koffee with Karan'. He shared the popular Koffee couch with Ravi Kishan.

--IANS

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