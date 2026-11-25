Munich, Nov 25 (IANS) Bayern Munich have reiterated their commitment to Jamal Musiala’s recovery, stating that the midfielder’s health remains their foremost concern following a constructive meeting with the player’s representatives.

The German champions issued a joint statement with Musiala’s management agency, 11WINS, on Wednesday, seeking to address speculation surrounding the 23-year-old’s medical condition and his future at the club.

The development comes after concerns emerged over Musiala’s health earlier this year when he collapsed twice within four days during pre-season matches. Subsequent medical examinations revealed that he was experiencing absence seizures associated with a neurological dysfunction.

Bayern had also come under criticism following public comments from several senior officials regarding the midfielder’s long-term prospects and his existing contract.

Honorary president Uli Hoeness had questioned whether Musiala would be able to return to his previous level of performance, while supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge suggested that his contract could be revisited.

The remarks attracted criticism from global players’ union FIFPRO, which expressed concern over the club’s repeated public discussions about Musiala’s contractual situation and said Bayern should have handled the matter with greater sensitivity.

In their latest statement, Bayern and 11WINS emphasised that the player’s well-being would take precedence over all other considerations. “Yesterday, Tuesday, FC Bayern Munich held a constructive meeting with Jamal Musiala’s management. The player’s health is the top priority for both parties. Jamal Musiala will receive full support throughout his recovery,” the statement read.

The two parties also clarified that Musiala had first undergone medical examinations for symptoms resembling absence seizures on April 22, 2025. The assessment was conducted in coordination with Bayern and the club’s medical department, immediately after the initial neurological symptoms appeared.

Bayern and the player’s representatives further agreed to continue their discussions in a cooperative manner while maintaining confidentiality.

Meanwhile, Musiala has recently returned to competitive action after spending several months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. He came on as a substitute in Bayern’s 1-1 draw against Cologne last Friday, marking his first appearance since September.

The midfielder has also been included in Bayern’s squad for their Champions League fixture against Lille on Wednesday, providing a further boost as he looks to regain match fitness.

--IANS

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