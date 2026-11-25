Los Angeles, Nov 25 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has been a huge fan of Jack White as a teenager. The singer shared that she created a social media account dedicated to the rockstar.

The 23-year-old singer made a surprise appearance at Jack's Third Man Records venue in Nashville, and performed two intimate sets. She also shared her story of fandom with the audience, as she said, “Anybody that knows me at all knows that I'm kind of the biggest Jack White fan ever. I was contemplating whether or not I'd say this, but given that we're settling in, I thought I would come clean and admit that when I was 15, I did have a Jack White fan account called Third Fan Records”.

Olivia laughed off the confession and acknowledged how it might sound years later.

She went on, “It's kind of embarrassing in concept, but all this is to say that I think 15-year-old Olivia would be pretty stoked if you told her what she was doing tonight”.

The performance marked a full-circle moment for the singer. Before she took to the stage, Jack personally introduced her to the crowd.

Earlier, in April, she had shared that the rockstar had offered her encouragement before a major television appearance.

She appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, and said, "I love Jack White. He's, like, my hero. He's the coolest guy ever. Wonderful person. Always stands up for what's right”.

Earlier this year she revealed she spent an "exorbitant amount of money" purchasing a vintage dress worn by Jack’s partner, Meg White during The White Stripes' Elephant era.

--IANS

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