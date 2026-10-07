This knock is a strong signal that Shreyas is back to his best: Gavaskar

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Sunil Gavaskar has described Shreyas Iyer’s 102-run innings against the West Indies as a timely statement from the India captain, while also calling for patience with Sanju Samson after the opener’s early dismissal in the first T20I.

Gavaskar opined that Iyer’s century answered recent questions over his batting form and argued that Samson should retain his place ahead of teenage prospect Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the ongoing series.

Iyer's unbeaten century came in a chase of 172 and proved decisive as India secured an eight-wicket victory. After reaching his half-century from 28 deliveries, the right-hander dramatically accelerated, adding the next 52 runs in only 15 balls to finish on 102.

"It was a sublime knock from Shreyas Iyer. He looked unstoppable, and no matter what lines and lengths the West Indian bowlers bowled, Iyer had an answer to everything. The shots he played were a treat to watch, especially the upper-cut off Romario Shepherd, which showed that he meant business. Shreyas Iyer has had a bit of a torrid time with the bat since becoming the captain of this Indian T20I squad. In recent times, the wins have come, but his own form with the bat was a concern.

"It was important for him to play a big knock, and he delivered in this first T20I. Iyer took complete control of the run chase and continued to accelerate through the middle overs. He reached his fifty in just 28 balls and then shifted gears completely, going from 50 to 102 in the space of just 15 balls. There had been questions on social media about Shreyas’ batting form, and this hundred has silenced all of them. This knock is a strong signal that Shreyas Iyer is back to his best,” Gavaskar said on JioStar.

The innings also changed the complexion of a chase that had briefly left India needing stability after early wickets. Iyer ensured that the required rate never became a concern, with his acceleration through the middle phase eventually turning the contest into a comfortable finish.

While Iyer’s innings dominated the result, another selection question emerged at the top of India’s batting order. Sanju Samson, returning to the opening role, made 11 before being dismissed in the first T20I. That immediately revived the debate over whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be considered for a place in the playing XI.

Gavaskar, however, believes a single failure should not outweigh Samson’s previous record as an opener. He also pointed to the fact that Samson had previously scored two half-centuries against Afghanistan in the same role.

“Sanju scored two half-centuries against Afghanistan as an opener. Then he had a bad run of games at the Asian Games but he was batting at number three there, so I won’t really blame him. Now, he’s back opening the innings and got out after scoring 11 runs in this first T20I. But that is not enough for me to drop him from the team in favour of young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

“You have to give a player a fair run, especially someone who has just come back into a role he is comfortable with. One low score does not change anything. Sanju has shown what he can do at the top of the order and he deserves a longer rope. Vaibhav is a special talent, and his time will come, but for now, Sanju is the right man to open in this series against the West Indies. You cannot keep chopping and changing after every game. That only creates insecurity in the dressing room,” Gavaskar stated.

--IANS

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