‘This is just the beginning’: Tendulkar hails landmark Lord’s Test as defining moment for women’s cricket

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Former India batting great Sachin Tendulkar described the inaugural women’s Test at Lord’s as a ‘golden moment’ for the sport after witnessing India’s historic victory over England, saying the occasion marked a significant step in the growth of women’s cricket.

Tendulkar, who addressed the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side before the start of the final day’s play at the Home of Cricket on Monday, reflected on the significance of the match, India's triumph, and the milestones achieved by Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud at the iconic venue.

Having returned to Lord’s, where he created countless memories during his playing career, Tendulkar said the staging of the first-ever women’s Test at the venue represented a landmark occasion for the game.

“Feels nice to be walking back on the green again. A big moment for women's cricket because I remember in 1976, if I'm not mistaken, the first ODI for women was played here. I think that it was a 40-over match and literally now 50 years down the line, we're playing test match here at Lords. I've always considered test cricket to be the pinnacle of cricket. So, I think it's a fantastic occasion, a golden moment in women's cricket, I would say. All credit to ICC. I know that back home in India, few years ago, Jay Shah started this initiative and when it came to pay parity, women cricket was benefited equally as men's cricket. And today to see women's test match here at Lords, it's heartening,” Tendulkar said in a BCCI video.

The Master Blaster also revisited his own journey with the famous ground, recalling his first visit as a teenager before eventually representing India there.

“How can I forget that? It was way back in 1990 and I remember coming here as a 14-year-old kid with Star Cricket Club. And we had stood the opposite side of the pavilion as a team and we took photographs with this beautiful building in background. I cannot forget that moment and then two years down the line, I was sitting here in the dressing room. So, that transition happened very quickly and to be here in the same balcony where India lifted the World Cup, what can one ask for?,” he said.

India's emphatic win also produced two historic firsts at Lord’s, with Yastika Bhatia becoming the first woman to score a Test century at the venue and Kranti Gaud registering her maiden five-wicket haul in the red-ball format. Tendulkar believes those achievements will forever hold a special place in the history books.

“That's a big moment because there will be many great performances, many more victories, new records, but these names will always be the first ones to be there. So, fantastic achievement of both of them,” Tendulkar expressed.

The attendance across the four-day contest, tallying 37846, also impressed the cricket legend, who believes the support shown at Lord’s is only the start of a much bigger journey for the women’s game. “I was reading and it was 30,000-something over four days, which is fantastic. This is just the beginning. I'm sure there are bigger things to happen in store for us.”

--IANS

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