Love word ‘Sambandh’, this is what people need today: Iceland's Frostadottir lauds PM Modi's remarks in Oslo

Oslo, May 19 (IANS) Spotlighting the unique language connection between India and Iceland, Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir on Tuesday expressed her fondness for the word “Sambandh”, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extensively used in his interaction with the Nordic leaders during the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo.

“I love that word ‘Sambandh’, I am not going into depths into other languages here, but this is a purely Icelandic word, and people will be very devoted to this language, Prime Minister Modi, this is what people need, they need more ‘Sambandh' today,” Frostadottir said while addressing a joint press meet with PM Modi and leaders of Nordic nations after the conclusion of the summit.

Earlier, PM Modi also reflected on using the word 'sambandh' many times during his address.

"Today, I used the word ‘sambandh’ many times. In several Nordic languages, the word ‘sambandh’ means connection, relations, a bond. In Hindi too, ‘sambandh’ carries the same meaning. This is not just a similarity of words; it reflects the closeness of our thoughts. Let us deepen the bonds between us in every field and make the India-Nordic partnership a model of shared prosperity, innovation, and a sustainable future.”

Frostadottir also said she wants to address the tone that's coming out of this meeting, which is very important.

“Having the leader of the biggest democracy address things like climate change and seeing it as something we need to address for progress, not something that holds us back, is such an important message, coming from a leader at this scale today,” she said, appreciating PM Modi’s views on the issue.

“I think a lot of people are afraid by what we need to do, and here we are harnessing hope, and this is the message that needs to be heard,” Frostadottir added, building up on the positive tone the summit had created around tackling climate change.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and leaders of Nordic countries participated in the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, with discussions focused on several aspects, including sustainability, innovation, clean energy, emerging technologies and strengthening cooperation for a peaceful and prosperous future.

–IANS

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