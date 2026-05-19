PM Modi concludes Norway visit, highlights productive talks and important decisions

Oslo, May 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for Rome after concluding his visit to Norway and participation in the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on Tuesday.

“Concluding a very fruitful visit to Norway. Held productive talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and participated in the India-Nordic Summit, where important decisions were taken to deepen cooperation in many areas,” PM Modi wrote on X.

He also thanked the people of Norway, the country's Prime Minister and the government for their warmth and friendship.

“India will keep working with the Nordic nations for: More trade and investment. Sustainable growth. Greater innovation. Climate action. Cooperation in the Arctic,” wrote PM Modi.

India and the Nordic nations have made exceptional progress in the last few years. Trade ties have grown stronger, and investment linkages have deepened significantly, PM Modi highlighted.

“One of the most significant outcomes of today’s India-Nordic Summit is our decision to elevate our ties to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership. This will combine innovation with scale and talent, while advancing our shared commitment towards sustainability, trusted technologies and a better future for humanity,” he said.

On Monday, PM Modi was conferred with Norway's top honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, by King Harald V in Oslo. This marked the 32nd global honour conferred upon PM Modi and the second during his ongoing five-nation tour. On Sunday, Sweden conferred its highest civilian honour, the Royal Order of the Polar Star, Commander Grand Cross, upon PM Modi, marking his 31st international honour.

In the final leg of his visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister Modi will be arriving in Rome later on Tuesday on an official visit. PM Modi had last visited Italy in June 2024 for the G7 Summit. During the visit, he will call on the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella and hold talks with Prime Minister Meloni.

"The visit takes place in the backdrop of a strong momentum in bilateral ties with both sides proactively implementing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a comprehensive road map for cooperation in various sectors including in bilateral trade which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025; boosting investment, which has recorded a cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025); defence and security; clean energy; innovation; science and technology; and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

–IANS

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