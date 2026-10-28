This is how Arjun Bijlani makes Karva Chauth special for wife Neha

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Television actor Arjun Bijlani made Karva Chauth extra special for his wife Neha Bijlani by gifting her a swanky new car.

Sharing the special moment, the ‘Naagin’ actor penned a heartfelt note for his wife, expressing his love and wishing her happiness. “Happy Karva Chauth, baby! A little surprise for the woman who makes every day special. You deserve all the happiness, all the love and all the beautiful things in life. Also belated happy Birthday, my love!” he wrote.

The video shows Arjun blindfolding Neha before revealing the surprise, leaving her delighted as she sees the brand-new swanky car. The couple then shares a warm hug, after which Neha takes the car for a drive. Arjun’s mother is also seen accompanying them and performing a pooja for the new vehicle.

The actor's gesture combined the festive occasion with belated birthday wishes for Neha, making it a memorable celebration for the couple.

Arjun and Neha have been married since 2013 and are parents to a son, Ayaan.

Arjun and Neha recently appeared on the reality show ‘Pati, Patni Aur Panga,' where they opened up about their relationship. Speaking about Arjun's habit of roasting her, she said that after 13 years of marriage, they share a bond that goes beyond conventional romantic gestures.

Neha explained that their comfort level allows them to tease each other, exchange taunts and pull each other's leg without hesitation. She added that their equation gives them the freedom to say things that other couples might think twice before saying.

"Having been happily married for 13 years, Arjun and I have that kind of equation where things don't always have to be lovey-dovey for us to express our love for each other. We are extremely comfortable with one another, and that gives us the freedom to tease, taunt, pull each other's leg, and say things that another couple might think twice about,” said Neha.

Arjun is known for his work in television shows such as ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, 'Naagin,' and ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan.' He has also participated in reality shows, including ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11,' which he won in 2021.

--IANS

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