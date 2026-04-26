'They need to be more proactive': Braithwaite slams DC's powerplay strategy vs PBKS

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite believes Delhi Capitals (DC) did not show enough proactiveness with the ball in the powerplay, allowing Punjab Kings (PBKS) to stay ahead in their record-breaking chase of 265 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Brathwaite pointed to lapses in DC’s bowling plans despite having a daunting total to defend and also raised questions about the lesser use of Natarajan in the first six overs.

“When you bat and score 200 and a lot, you don’t necessarily need to be defensive, but have a mindset that this can be scored. I saw Natarajan bowl just one over in the power play. They could have been a little bit more proactive,” Braithwaite told ESPNCricinfo.

Defending 264 for 2, powered by KL Rahul’s unbeaten 152 and Nitish Rana’s 91, DC handed four of the first five overs to Mukesh Kumar and Auqib Nabi, who conceded a combined 87 runs. Captain Axar Patel also went for 20 in his over as PBKS raced to 116 without loss in the powerplay.

Brathwaite felt DC missed an opportunity to apply early pressure by not using their key bowlers upfront.

“Get Kuldeep on early. He may not get a wicket, but he may stem the flow of runs for an over. Natarajan took the pitch out of play. If Natarajan and Kuldeep had bowled three out of the first six overs, and PBKS had scored 65 in the powerplay, PBKS would have so much more to do,” he said.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was introduced only in the eighth over, by which time PBKS had already surged to 127, with Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya dominating the attack.

The strong start ensured that when PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer came in after the openers fell in the seventh and eighth overs, the required rate remained under control. Iyer went on to anchor the chase with an unbeaten 71 off 36 balls.

“They did so much in the powerplay that when Shreyas came in, he could be eight off his first eight balls,” Brathwaite said. “That would never be possible if you need to score 19 or 20 per over, then everybody has to come in and go,” he added.

Brathwaite further said that defending a total in excess of 260 demands aggressive intent with the ball from the very beginning.

“I think DC could have structured their game a little bit better. You know, with 260, you have to go from ball one and have to get ahead in the power play. Try to get wickets in the powerplay or bowl your best bowlers in the powerplay to be defensive but also push the required run rate up to 20, 21, 22.”

DC’s troubles were compounded in the field as Karun Nair dropped Iyer twice late in the innings, misses that proved costly as PBKS completed the highest successful chase in IPL history with seven balls to spare.

--IANS

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