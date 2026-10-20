'There's still plenty of time': Boland confident of Australia pushing for win in Gqeberha

Gqeberha, Oct 20 (IANS) Australia fast bowler Scott Boland is confident of Australia pushing for a win against South Africa in the second Test here at the St George's Park despite rain eating up the majority of the first two days.

Only 12.2 overs were possible on the opening day of the Test, and another 30.4 were sent down on Day 2 as rain kept action at bay in Gqeberha. The Proteas were in trouble when they began the day at 97/5 with captain Temba Bavuma (41) and Wiaan Mulder (2) in the middle.

Aussie speedster Boland, who took four wickets on the first two days, was confident that there still remains "plenty of time" for the visitors to push for a series win before they head to Newlands for the third match.

"Yeah, that's still going to be close to 300 overs in the game that's left. So I think there's still plenty of time. We're in a decent position so far, but everyone always says never judge a wicket till both teams have batted. So hopefully we can get batting, and our batters can get in and get a decent total," Boland said before the start of the third day.

Meanwhile, Australia legend Mark Waugh was also confident of the visitors pulling out a win with a handful of time at bay. "I think (Australia) can (win). I mean, if South Africa are bowled out for 180 and Australia make 300, which is possible, but it depends on these last five wickets and how long South Africa hang around.

"They've got a bit of batting to come...but I think there's time and there's enough in this pitch for some wickets to fall quickly," Kayo expert Waugh said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Meanwhile, former Australia all-rounder Kerry O'Keeffe stated that the result would be dependent on how the pitch plays out from here. "How much is left in this pitch? That's the big question. It's been under the covers for a couple of days.

"Nathan Lyon would be interested in finding out if there's a lot for the quicker men. But South Africa, if they can get around 180 to 200-plus, that's a par on this deck if it's going to nibble as much as it has on days one and two," he said.

--IANS

vm/vi