Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers father Rishi Kapoor on birth anniversary: Stars will shine a little brighter today

Mumbai, September 4 (IANS) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her late father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary on Friday.

Sharing a throwback picture that captured a cherished childhood moment between the father and daughter, Riddhima took to her social media to wish him on his birth anniversary.

She shared a monochrome picture of herself with Rishi Kapoor, along with another family picture featuring her parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Alongside the childhood picture, Riddhima wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa The stars will shine a little brighter today for you I miss you every day”

Riddhima has often spoken about the special bond she shared with her father.

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor himself has written about his relationship with his daughter in his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.

In the chapter on fatherhood, he has described how proud he was of both his children and spoke about how his relationship with Riddhima became particularly close after her marriage.

In earlier interviews, Neetu Kapoor also stated of how after Riddhima’s marriage, Rishi Kapoor would make every opportunity to travel to Delhi to spend time with her and his granddaughter Samaira.

In a conversation on Soha Ali Khan's podcast All About Her, Neetu had spoken about the dynamic Rishi shared with their children, Riddhima and Ranbir.

She had said Rishi deliberately maintained a certain distance from them because he wanted them to have a sense of respect and fear towards their father, so as to be raised right.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor, born into the legendary Kapoor family, the actor made his screen debut as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker in 1970. He went on to make his debut as a leading actor with Bobby in 1973, opposite Dimple Kapadia.

He then went on to appear in superhit movies such as Khel Khel Mein, Laila Majnu, Amar Akbar Anthony, Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Saagar, Naseeb, Chandni and Bol Radha Bol, among many others in the late 70s and early 80s era of Bollywood.

His later performances in films such as Agneepath, Do Dooni Chaar, Aurangzeb, D-Day, Kapoor & Sons, 102 Not Out and Mulk showcased his versatility as an actor.

His final film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was released posthumously in 2022. Rishi had shot a substantial portion of the film before his death. Paresh Rawal had then stepped in to complete the role.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling leukaemia. He was 67.

–IANS

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