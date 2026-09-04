India, Kiribati discuss women's empowerment, inclusive growth and strengthening cooperation

South Tarawa (Kiribati), Sep 4 (IANS) India and Kiribati on Friday held discussions on women’s empowerment, inclusive growth, digitisation and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to Kiribati, Suneet Mehta, and Kiribati's Minister for Women, Youth, Sport and Social Affairs, Ruth Cross Kwansing, in Tarawa.

Following the meeting, the Indian High Commission in Fiji wrote, "The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on women’s empowerment, inclusive growth, digitisation and strengthening India–Kiribati cooperation, reflecting India’s deepening engagement with the Pacific partners."

Earlier, Suneet Mehta held a meeting with Kiribati's Minister of Education Ruateki Tekaiara in Tarawa and reaffirmed India's commitment to its partnership with the Pacific Island nation.

"The meeting reaffirmed India’s steadfast commitment to its partnership with Kiribati focussing on strengthening cooperation in education, capacity building, scholarships and skills development. Together, building stronger people-to-people connections and creating new pathways for the youth of the Blue Pacific," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

On Thursday, Suneet Mehta called on Kiribati's National Assembly Speaker Willie Tokataake in Tarawa. The two sides expressed commitment to advancing shared priorities and building a resilient, inclusive and prosperous Blue Pacific.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Fiji wrote, "The meeting reaffirmed India’s steadfast commitment to its Pacific Island partners and the importance of parliamentary engagement in deepening India–Kiribati ties. Together, we remain committed to advancing shared priorities and building a resilient, inclusive and prosperous Blue Pacific."

Suneet Mehta held a meeting with Kiribati's Minister for Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy, Tekeeua Tarati and discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, renewable energy and sustainable development.

"Discussions reaffirmed the enduring India – Kiribati partnership and explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, renewable energy and sustainable development — working together towards a more resilient, sustainable and prosperous Blue Pacific," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

He also visited the dialysis centre in Kiribati — a reflection of India's commitment to the health and well-being of the Pacific.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Fiji wrote, "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta visited the Dialysis Centre in Kiribati — a meaningful reflection of India’s enduring commitment to the health and well-being of the Pacific. The Centre is part of the 2023 FIPIC initiative announced by PM Narendra Modi to support the establishment of dialysis units across all 14 Pacific Island Countries. From commitment to impact — India stands with its Pacific partners."

Mehta held a meeting with Kiribati's Health Minister Bootii Nauan, with discussions held on expanding healthcare collaboration between the two nations.

"Key topics included supplying affordable medicines, dialysis equipment, and sea ambulances, alongside capacity-building initiatives. India remains dedicated to supporting a healthier Pacific region," the Indian High Commission in Fiji wrote on X.

--IANS

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