Saif Ali Khan recalls being nervous first time working with Amitabh Bachchan: Thank God I had prepared

Mumbai, September 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan recalled his first experience of working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, further admitting that he was nervous while sharing screen space with the legendary actor.

Saif opened up about the experience during his appearance on the upcoming episode of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, where he will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar to promote their upcoming film ‘Haiwaan’.

Recalling his first collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 2007 film Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Saif spoke about how he prepared himself for a scene that required him to deliver lengthy dialogues.

“I had long dialogues, so I was learning them. The next day, when it was Amit ji’s scene, he said, ‘Saif, just give me the cue.’ Then he asked me to say the entire dialogue, and I thought, ‘Thank God I had prepared,’” Khan recalled.

For the uninitiated, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, directed by Vidhu VinodChopra, featured an ensemble cast and was set against the backdrop of a royal family.

Eklavya: The Royal Guard was produced by Chopra under the Vinod Chopra Films banner. Released in 2007, the period drama starred Amitabh Bachchan in the titular role, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, Boman Irani, Raima Sen, Jackie Shroff and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Set against the backdrop of a royal family in Rajasthan, the film revolved around Eklavya, the family’s loyal royal guard, and the secrets and conflicts surrounding the dynasty.

Saif Ali Khan is now gearing up for the release of Haiwaan, his first collaboration with filmmaker Priyadarshan. The film, which also stars Akshay Kumar, marks the actors’ reunion after 18 years.

Slated to release on September 11, Haiwaan sees Saif essaying the role of a visually challenged character, adding another challenging part to his repertoire.

–IANS

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