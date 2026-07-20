There's no such discussion in the team: Gill dismisses Rohit's retirement talk

London, July 20 (IANS) India captain Shubman Gill has refuted suggestions that opener and former skipper Rohit Sharma plans to retire from international cricket after the third ODI against England at Lord's.

There was plenty of talk in the leadup to India's series finale against England at Lord's that Rohit would call an end to his 19-year ODI career and the veteran right-hander showed he was still at his best during the contest as he stroked a stunning century that almost dragged his team over the line.

Speculation had broken out on social media on Thursday night that the Lord's ODI would be Rohit Sharma's last in Indian colours but the veteran opener showed he was still at his best as he stroked a stunning century that almost dragged India over the line.

After India's 27-run loss to England Gill was asked after whether he had heard anything about Rohit's future and the skipper said there had been no talk of it within the team.

"He's not told us anything. I think it's all out in the media, but there's not been any discussion like that in the team," Gill said.

Rohit hit 17 fours and five massive sixes in an innings of 138 from just 110 deliveries, as India fell short of hauling in England's massive total of 387/3 in a high-scoring affair at the Home of Cricket.

He put up a 147-run opening stand with Gill in India's run chase before getting dismissed in the 39th over when the score was on 260 and the required rate was within touch.

Gill was full of praise for his opening partner, suggesting Rohit's experience at the crease was crucial in their stand.

"I think the way Rohit bhai paced his innings was outstanding," Gill noted.

"Most of the time, I was at the non-striker's end just watching him bat. Our discussions were mainly about keeping wickets in hand because that was the only way we could chase such a big total.

"During the Powerplay, we spoke about whether we should go after the bowling or not, but we know it's not easy to attack against the new ball. The way he paced his innings and then accelerated was exceptional. Once he got into the 60s and 70s, it was truly a treat to watch."

If Rohit does continue to ply his trade for India at ODI level then the 39-year-old will have plenty of opportunities to show his capabilities ahead of next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, with the side scheduled to play plenty of 50-over cricket across the next six months.

--IANS

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