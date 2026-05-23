‘There’s more mental pressure but IPL is easier than domestic: Mukul Choudhary opens up on LSG debut and spotlight

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Mukul Choudhary has emerged as one of the exciting young finds for Lucknow Super Giants this IPL season, and the youngster has now opened up about adapting to the pressure and expectations that come with playing on cricket’s biggest franchise stage.

After impressing in domestic cricket and earning opportunities in LSG’s middle order, Mukul admitted that the mental challenge of performing in the IPL is far greater due to the scale of attention the tournament attracts.

"There is more mental pressure in the IPL because more people are watching you. In some ways, things are easier here because you know the opposition bowlers, their strengths, and their plans. You have video analysis and data to prepare. In domestic cricket, you don't have all that,” Mukul told JioStar.

The young batter explained that while preparation becomes more detailed in the IPL environment, the spotlight and expectations create a completely different challenge for newcomers.

"But the pressure comes from performing on a big stage in front of a huge audience, especially when you are new to the IPL. There is a little mental pressure. But if you stay calm and stick to your processes, it becomes manageable here too,” he said.

Mukul has impressed this season with his fearless approach in pressure situations, quickly earning praise for his composure despite limited IPL experience. Recalling his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals, Mukul revealed that he did not initially expect to feature in the playing XI.

"I had no idea I would play the first match. I wasn't fully prepared for it. When I was told I might get a chance, and then finally that I was in the playing XI, my reaction was simple: 'Yes, I am playing.',” he recollected.

The batter said constant preparation during training camps and internal practice games helped him stay mentally ready for the opportunity.

"Mentally, I was ready because I knew I had to do my job. You can't worry about when the opportunity will come. It can come at any time. So I kept preparing,” Mukul added.

Mukul also mentioned that the atmosphere surrounding an IPL game, packed crowds, cameras and live television coverage, was the biggest adjustment.

"When I walked out for the real game, I didn't feel much difference. The only new things were the crowd, the cameras, and being on live television. That created a little pressure, but it was manageable. I was ready for it,” he noted.

--IANS

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