May 23, 2026 4:05 PM हिंदी

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur & Pooja Hegde lead a chaotic love triangle in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur & Pooja Hegde lead a chaotic love triangle in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) The makers of one of the most anticipated movies at the moment, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" unveiled the gripping trailer from the romantic comedy on Saturday.

The project marks the fourth professional association of the father and son duo, David and Varun Dhawan, after "Main Tera Hero" (2014), "Judwaa 2" (2017), and "Coolie No. 1" (2020).

The family entertainer enjoys an exciting cast led by Varun, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, along with Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar as the ancillary cast.

Speaking about the drama, director David Dhawan shared, “This is my 46th film, and entertaining my audience continues to give me the biggest joy. The film has all the ingredients of a classic family entertainer — humour, confusion, music, and heart.”

Producer Ramesh Taurani added, “With 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', we wanted to create a wholesome entertainer filled with laughter, music, romance, and family fun. We’re excited for audiences to experience the film’s energy and madness.”

Made under the direction of David Dhawan, the film has been produced by Tips Films Ltd, and co-produced by Maximilian Films (UK).

The drama promises a laughter-packed cinematic ride for the entire family.

The trailer opens with Varun enjoying a romantic moment with his wife, played by Mrunal Thakur. However, things soon take a wrong turn as the couple reaches the court for a divorce. Mrunal’s character is apparently done with the excessive attention and affection showered on her by Varun, who is also desperate to embrace fatherhood.

Amidst all this, Varun meets Pooja Hegde’s character and falls for her as well. As luck would have it, the man who was eager to become a parent ends up becoming the father of both Mrunal and Pooja’s children.

"Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is expected to release in the cinema halls on June 5 this year.

--IANS

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