May 23, 2026 4:02 PM हिंदी

APO Governing Body reviews Vision 2030 roadmap, institutional performance measures

APO Governing Body reviews Vision 2030 roadmap, institutional performance measures

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The Governing Body Meeting of intergovernmental body Asian Productivity Organization concluded here after three days of deliberations, reviewing Vision 2030 roadmap and institutional performance measures, an official statement said on Saturday.

The meeting -- hosted by the National Productivity Council under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) -- reviewed priorities and informed member economies about GAIA (Genuine AI Action) for AI‑driven productivity enhancement and modernisation of training systems.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted India’s productivity-led growth, digital public infrastructure, manufacturing and logistics reforms, MSME empowerment, sustainability initiatives and regional cooperation.

The plenary sessions deliberated on several important agenda items concerning the future direction and governance of the APO.

Discussions included adoption of the Annual Report of the Secretary-General, FY25 financial report, appointment of auditors, recommendations of the APO Vision 2030 Steering Committee and the APO preliminary budget for the 2027–28 biennium.

Further governance reforms, progress reports on regional productivity initiatives and measures for strengthening institutional performance and compliance were also discussed.

Member economies reaffirmed commitment toward strengthening cooperation in areas such as digital transformation, sustainable development, innovation, capacity building and productivity-led growth, the statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

APO Awards for productivity advocates and technical experts were presented along with NPC Special Recognition Awards in recognition of outstanding contributions to productivity enhancement and organisational excellence.

The Asian Productivity Organization established the APO Accreditation Body (APO-AB) to assess and accredit Certification Bodies for Productivity Specialists among APO member economies.

So far, 13 APO member economies, including India, have received certification.

During the event, the APO-AB Accreditation Certificate was presented to the National Productivity Organization Certification Body of Cambodia.

The successful hosting of the event reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing productivity, strengthening regional cooperation and fostering sustainable socio-economic development across the Asia-Pacific region, the statement noted.

—IANS

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