Cyprus President concludes 'productive' India visit

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The State Visit of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to India concluded on Saturday with both nations announcing a major upgrade in bilateral relations by elevating ties to a Strategic Partnership.

The visit is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening cooperation between New Delhi and Nicosia across diplomacy, trade, education and security sectors.

Sharing details of the conclusion of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, “A productive visit concludes. President Christodulides departed from New Delhi after a successful State Visit. He was seen off by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Ajay Tamta. The visit gave a significant boost to India–Cyprus ties and marked a new chapter with the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership.”

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described India’s partnership with Cyprus as “strong and futuristic” which remains rooted in shared democratic values.

After holding delegation-level talks with President Christodoulides at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Modi stated that both countries had decided to elevate their relationship into a Strategic Partnership considering the growing closeness between the two nations.

“Ours is indeed a strong and futuristic partnership rooted in shared values. The growing investment linkages between our nations are a matter of immense joy, and we hope to increase trade and economic ties in the times to come,” PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

According to the MEA, several key outcomes emerged from the bilateral discussions, including agreements on the establishment of a Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter-Terrorism, cooperation between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and Cyprus’ Diplomatic Academy, as well as collaboration in higher education and research.

President Christodoulides also shared a warm moment with PM Modi during the visit as the two leaders posed for a selfie at Hyderabad House. Sharing the photograph on X, the Cyprus President wrote, “Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I wish to express my deepest appreciation to you personally, and to the people of India, for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to me and my delegation.”

President Christodoulides also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before attending official engagements in the national capital on Friday.

--IANS

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