The venue will take centre-stage during the Games, says ICC chair Jay Shah as LA28 stadium construction begins

Dubai, April 23 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has welcomed the start of construction of the cricket stadium at Pomona in Los Angeles County, California, marking a major milestone as the sport prepares for its historic Olympic return at LA28 after 128 years.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held on the Fairplex Grounds in Pomona on Wednesday, which ICC Chairman Jay Shah termed as a “major milestone” for the game and its 2.5 billion fans worldwide.

"These are very exciting times for the game of cricket as it makes giant strides in establishing itself as a global sport. Our focus has been on expanding the footprint of cricket and being part of the Olympic movement is something that brings both pride and dreams with it.

“The groundbreaking marks an important milestone in cricket’s return to the Olympics and is a proud moment for all ICC Members and stakeholders worldwide. We’re confident this venue will take centre-stage during the Games and leave a legacy for cricket in the USA," Shah said in a statement.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta, who attended the ceremony, said the world body remains focused on expanding cricket globally, with its return to the Olympics marking a significant step towards that goal.

"This is a 'ground-breaking' moment in cricket's return to the Olympic Games, both for the sport and for the Olympic movement. The journey over the next two years will see many such milestones which enhance the sense of occasion, culture and community, as cricket's home for LA28 is built in Pomona.

“With the inclusion in the Olympic Games and other regional multi-sport events, cricket has already stepped into a new era of global growth powered by improved accessibility, elevated visibility and stronger institutional support.

“The momentum for our game has never been stronger, demonstrated by the recent ICC events which saw record-breaking stadia attendance as well as broadcast and digital engagement, coupled with deep cultural and socio-economic impact. Strong participation growth across the world and recent "fan-first" efforts by the ICC to grow key markets will further bolster cricket's march into the Olympics," he said.

The other dignitaries attending the ground-breaking event were LA28 Vice President of Sports Niccolo Campriani, Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval, Consul General of India in Los Angeles Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, Knight Riders Sports CEO Venky Mysore, and Fairplex President and CEO Walter Marquez.

The inclusion of cricket in LA28 is seen as a significant opportunity to expand the sport beyond its traditional strongholds and make a meaningful impact in the Americas. It also provides a platform to inspire more young people to take up the game and broaden the fan base across continents, accelerating cricket’s global growth.

Being part of the Olympic movement helps get more funding and support from many governments and the gap between traditionally strong teams and others has reduced considerably in recent years, especially in the T20I format, which will feature in the Olympics for both men's and women's competitions.

--IANS

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