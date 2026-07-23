The Oval to stage WTC Final 2027 from June 9

London, July 23 (IANS) The Oval has been confirmed as the venue for the 2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, with the marquee Test match scheduled to be played from June 9 to 13.

The 2027 contest will mark the second time The Oval hosts the championship decider after staging the inaugural final in 2021, where Australia defeated India in front of a capacity crowd.

Last year, during the ICC Annual Conference 2025, ECB was awarded hosting rights for the next three World Test Championship Finals, which are 2027, 2019 and 2031. The first three editions of the WTC Final were held at different venues in England, with Lord’s hosting the 2025 final, where South Africa beat Australia by five wickets.

New Zealand claimed the inaugural title by defeating India in Southampton in 2021, before Australia lifted the trophy at The Oval in 2023. The upcoming final will also conclude the fourth cycle of the World Test Championship.

ECB Managing Director of Competitions and Major Events Neil Snowball said England was proud to continue hosting the global showpiece for the longest format of the game.

“We are honoured to be staging the next three ICC World Test Championship Finals in England and Wales, and we’re pleased to confirm that The Oval will play host again next year. The 2023 final at The Oval was a huge hit with broadcasters and fans, and I’ve no doubt that next year’s event will be extra special again.

“This promises to be another fantastic opportunity for cricket fans in this country and from around the world to see the best two Test teams in the world from the past two years taking each other on in a showpiece event,” Snowball said in an ECB statement on Thursday.

The 2027 edition will carry additional historical significance as it coincides with celebrations marking 150 years of Test cricket, adding further prestige to a fixture that brings together the world's two top-performing Test sides over the preceding two-year cycle.

ICC General Manager, Events & Operations, Gaurav Saxena, believes the choice of venue reflects the strong relationship between the ICC and the ECB, while also recognising The Oval's place in cricket history.

“The ICC World Test Championship Final has established itself as one of the most prestigious occasions in the global cricket calendar, bringing together the two best Test teams in the world after two years of sustained excellence and consistency. The confirmation of The Oval as the venue for the 2027 final is another testament to the strong and collaborative partnership between the ICC and the ECB. This partnership was showcased through the outstanding success of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, where both organisations worked seamlessly together to deliver several landmark moments for women’s sport and create an unforgettable experience for players, fans and the wider cricket community.

“The 2027 World Test Championship Final will hold special significance as cricket celebrates 150 years of Test cricket. The Oval has played a proud role in the history of our sport and has hosted some of its most memorable moments. We look forward to working closely with the ECB to deliver another world-class event that celebrates the enduring legacy of Test cricket and creates lasting memories for fans around the world,” Saxena stated.

Australia are currently atop the WTC rankings, with 87.50 percentage points, while defending champions South Africa follow them in the second spot with 75 percentage points. New Zealand, Bangladesh and India occupy the third, fourth and fifth spots, while Sri Lanka, England, the West Indies and Pakistan hold the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth places respectively.

--IANS

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