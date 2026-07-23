10,389 km of National High-Speed Corridors awarded across India: Govt

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) A total of 10,389 km of National High-Speed Corridors and Greenfield Expressways have been awarded across the country, of which 4,809 km have been completed while 5,580 km are under implementation, the government has informed Parliament.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the government has established a framework for regular review of all ongoing National Highway projects at the project, state and central levels, involving all stakeholders, including the respective state governments.

According to the data shared by the minister, Rajasthan has the highest awarded length of National High-Speed Corridors and Expressways at 1,340 km, of which 1,192 km have already been completed and 148 km are under construction.

Other major states include Punjab with 923 km of awarded projects, including 774 km under construction.

While Andhra Pradesh with 893 km (308 km completed and 585 km under construction), Uttar Pradesh with 884 km (388 km completed and 496 km under implementation), and Haryana with 839 km, of which 615 km have been completed.

In addition, Gujarat has completed 605 km out of its 764 km awarded corridor network.

To expedite project execution, the government has undertaken several initiatives, including streamlining land acquisition through the 'Bhoomi Rashi' portal and GIS-based land acquisition plans, besides revamping the 'Parivesh' portal to facilitate faster environmental and forest clearances.

It has also enabled online approval of General Arrangement Drawings (GADs) for Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) from the Railways, while leveraging regular review mechanisms to resolve bottlenecks in coordination with state governments and other stakeholders.

The government said continuous monitoring and inter-agency coordination are helping accelerate the implementation of key National Highway, High-Speed Corridor and Greenfield Expressway projects across the country.

--IANS

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