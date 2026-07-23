EAM Jaishankar expresses India's commitment to ASEAN centrality, free and open Indo-Pacific

Manila, July 23 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday expressed India’s commitment to ASEAN centrality, regional stability and the realisation of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Addressing the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) in Manila on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar noted that the global order remains uncertain and volatile, where interdependence and common interests co-exist with competitiveness and rivalries.

"The world economy is today reeling under the impact of multiple conflicts; energy, food and health security cannot be taken for granted, especially by the Global South," EAM Jaishankar noted in a post on X following the summit in Manila.

"There are structural changes being created by new capabilities, exposure and relationships; politics and security increasingly override economics and efficiency while the propensity to take risks and push the envelope is growing," he added.

Calling for dialogue and diplomacy to end the West Asia/Gulf conflict, EAM Jaishankar reiterated that India stresses that international waterways must remain safe and unimpeded, fully in consonance with international law.

"Under no circumstances can attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping or infrastructure be countenanced," he highlighted.

On South China Sea, EAM Jaishankar expressed India's support for the conclusion of a substantive, effective and legally binding Code of Conduct (CoC) fully compliant with United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 that does not prejudice the legitimate rights of all users.

He said that India backs finding a peaceful solution to the Myanmar issue, with New Delhi continuing to support the ASEAN efforts.

EAM Jaishankar also called for serious collective action against cyber scam centres, which have victimised Indian nationals in significant numbers.

"India has made notable relief and rehabilitation contributions and is a top emerging donor of UNRWA. We believe that a two-state solution can lead to a lasting and durable peace," he posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar informed that India is set to host the 7th EAS Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation in Kochi and an EAS Maritime Heritage Festival in Lothal.

--IANS

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