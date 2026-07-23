Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra slams CJP protester for using abusive language against PM Modi

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Meera Chopra has expressed her disappointment over a CJP protester allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin took to X (formerly Twitter) and reshared a video showing a female protester allegedly using abusive language on a microphone. The user who originally shared the video claimed that the protester was a NEET rank holder. Sharing this video, Meera questioned the behavior and wrote, “Is this the youth of today? Ya neet ki student? Plz batao kaun sa youth hai ye???

Meera Chopra, who was part of the feature film jury, had earlier extended her support to the students amid the ongoing protest. She urged authorities to listen to their concerns, calling them the future of the country. However, she also cautioned against political parties using students’ issues for their own agendas, saying that a child’s future should not become a political weapon.

“Listen to the students. They are not just protesters — they are the future of this country. Their genuine concerns must be heard, understood, and addressed. But we must also recognize those trying to use their shoulders to fire their political guns. Whether it is #CJP or #AAP, no political party should be allowed to hijack the students’ struggle for its own agenda. A child’s future is not a political weapon. Let the students be heard—but don’t let politicians or wannabe politicians use them.”

Several Bollywood celebrities have voiced their opinions amid the ongoing CJP protest. Many stars like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, and Diljit Dosanjh, among others, have expressed support for students and urged that their concerns be heard through peaceful dialogue.

The protest at Jantar Mantar began earlier this month, with students highlighting concerns over alleged discrepancies in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak issue. They called for reforms in the education system and sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

--IANS

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