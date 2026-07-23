Varun Dhawan hopes CJP protest remains about students, says ‘Their voices deserve to be heard and protected'

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan has expressed hope that the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest continues to remain focused on students and their concerns.

The ‘Student of the Year’ actor said that the voices of students deserve to be heard, understood, and protected. Expressing his views, Varun said he sincerely hopes that the movement continues to remain a students’ protest and does not lose sight of the issues affecting them. Taking to Instagram Varun shared a note that read, “Students are the future of our country. When a student’s dream is crushed, it’s not just one dream that’s lost; it’s the dream of an entire family. They have every right to ask questions when they feel the system has failed them. Their voices deserve to be heard, protected, and addressed with sincerity.”

“I appeal to the authorities to engage with these concerns and work towards a fair, transparent, and meaningful resolution that ensures accountability. I also sincerely hope this remains a students’ protest, the focus must remain on the issues affecting the students and the solutions they deserve. Peaceful protest is a democratic right, and every student should be allowed to exercise that right. Jai hind.”

Several Bollywood celebrities have shared their views amid the ongoing CJP protest. Stars including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, and others have extended support to the students.

Extending her support to students, Alia had written, “The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family’s hope, a journey of countless sacrifices.”

“They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them while creating a better path for those who will come after them. Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country’s tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs Jai Hind,” she added.

--IANS

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