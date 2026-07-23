Actor Ramesh Thilak, wife pen adorable birthday greeting to six-year-old son!

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) Popular Tamil actor Ramesh Thilak and his wife Navalakshmi have penned an adorable birthday greeting to their six-year-old son, in which they have said that they would be so grateful if the world was kind to him but if it wasn’t, they hoped that he would never stop being kind to the world.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, Ramesh Thilak's wife Navalakshmi wrote, "To my not so ‘little’ boy - you’re six. You remind us every single day that love isn’t found in grand gestures. It’s in the tiny flowers you proudly bring me from every direction you see them. It’s in the way you notice every little thing we do and say, “Thank you". It’s in your hugs that somehow make every hard day lighter and we truly learn from the way you choose joy so effortlessly."

She further added, "There are days we replay in our heads and wish we’d been softer, kinder, more patient. But you have never loved us any less. You still look at us like we are your whole world. That kind of love is humbling. It makes us want to become a better parent every single day. Trust me - we try and will keep trying till we are the best version of ourselves to you and for you."

Navalakshmi went on to say, "They say children inherit from their parents, but I often wonder if it’s the other way around. You have taught Appa and me more than we could ever teach you. You’ve been kind to understand that we are learning ‘parenting’ through you. We appreciate that baby. Also - everyone who knows me knows how I cook and you’ve been the only one who is so excited even when I bring the most ‘ average’ dish to the table. That quality of yours reminds me of my Appa- he would always appreciate the effort more than the taste. Thank you pop. If the world is kind to you, we would so be grateful. If it isn’t, we hope you never stop being kind to the world."

She ended the note saying, "You are, and always will be, the greatest blessings of our life. We love you beyond birthdays, beyond words, beyond this lifetime. Love always, Amma & Appa."

--IANS

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