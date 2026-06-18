‘The India Story’ director: The film highlights one of the most neglected problems in our society

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) The makers of “The India Story” on Thursday unveiled the poster of the upcoming film starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talapade. Its director, Chettan DK, shared that the movie highlights one of the most neglected yet serious problems in society, something that impacts everyone in their daily lives.

The freshly launched poster reveals Kajal’s look as a strong-headed lawyer and Shreyas as a concerned yet helpless father, offering a glimpse into the narrative at its core. Featuring a young girl portraying Shreyas’ daughter, the poster captures the human cost of a crisis that impacts millions.

Set against the backdrop of the Bombay High Court and a pesticide cylinder placed inside a witness box, the imagery hints at a gripping courtroom battle centered on the alarming issue of food adulteration.

Director Chettan DK said in a statement: "The India Story is the story of every Indian whose family or loved ones have been affected by food adulteration. It highlights one of the most neglected yet serious problems in our society—something that impacts each one of us in our daily lives.”

“Through this film, we wanted to bring this hidden reality to the forefront and spark an important conversation. I am confident that the film's powerful message will be an eye-opener for everyone and encourage people to become more aware of what they consume every day."

The film shines a spotlight on one of India’s most pressing yet often overlooked public health concerns. The India Story seeks to expose the hidden dangers lurking behind everyday food consumption while raising awareness about a reality that affects countless families across the country.

The film is produced by Sagar B Shinde. It is slated for a theatrical release on July 24. The India Story is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages as a worldwide release by Zee Studios.

Backed by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi, the film is further elevated by the work of DOP Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

--IANS

dc/