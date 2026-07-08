The Hundred: Southern Brave pick Hemang Badani as men's coach, Mohit Sharma as assistant bowling coach for 2026

London, July 8 (IANS) The Southampton-based Southern Brave, who won the men's title in 2021 and the women's crown in 2023, have picked India's Hemang Badani as the head coach of the men's team, while Jonathan Batty will oversee the women's team during the 2026 season of The Hundred.

Former India player Badani, who coached the Delhi Capitals in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will have former England star Ian Bell as assistant coach, according to reports in the local media.

According to the reports, former Scotland men’s head coach Shane Burger is in charge of the men’s bowling programme. Burger brings considerable coaching experience, having previously worked with KZN Inland and the Dolphins in South Africa before taking charge of Scotland, and is currently working with Hampshire Cricket.

He will be supported by former India international Mohit Sharma. Sharma represented India across all three formats and is considered a death bowling expert during his career in the IPL.

Former Ireland international John Mooney completes the men’s coaching team as fielding coach. He will be responsible for helping the squad maintain consistently high standards across all areas of their fielding.

These appointments add a broad range of international, domestic, and franchise experience to Southern Brave’s coaching structure as preparations continue for the 2026 season of The Hundred.

The women’s coaching team will be led by Batty, along with assistant coach Anya Shrubsole, while Tharindu Perera will oversee the side’s batting programme, having previously held coaching roles across domestic and international teams.

Perera comes in having worked with the Sri Lanka women’s team, Warwickshire County Cricket Club, Adelaide Strikers, and South Australia’s West End Redbacks.

Former England international Jenny Gunn completes the women’s coaching team as the fielding coach, according to reports in the local media. Gunn brings extensive international experience as a player in The Hundred and will work with the squad to develop their decision-making, athleticism, and fielding standards, the reports said.

--IANS

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