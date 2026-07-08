John Stamos says he initially ‘didn’t get along’ with Bob Saget

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) Hollywood actor John Stamos recently turned the clock backwards, as he looked back at his time getting to know actor Bob Saget.

The actor, 62, recently reflected on his time on Full House, and shared how he looked forward to getting to work with Bob Saget and Dave Coulier on the family series because both of them had backgrounds in stand-up, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actor recently made an appearance on ‘Bobby Bones Presents: The Bobbycast’, and said, “I love stand-up comedy. I’m obsessed with stand-up comedy”.

He further mentioned, “I try to befriend any great comic out there. I can’t do it, but I’m fascinated by the structure, how you guys construct a joke, the science, the math behind the economy of words. I’m just fascinated by it. So getting to work with those guys was incredible from that standpoint”.

As per ‘People’, the actor had a harder time with the lack of focus on craft on the set, as he said, “All they really cared about was making the crew laugh. I was coming from, I just did a show with Jack Klugman, who’s a famous sitcom guy, and so I was coming to it with more of an actor’s point of view of these scenes and trying to work these scenes. And the guys were just trying to make the guys, the crew, laugh and whatever that was about”.

It particularly created frustrations for Stamos when it came to Saget, as he said, “It was distracting for a lot of it, and we didn’t get along at all for the first couple of years”.

That would eventually change in the show’s third year, after Stamos, Coulier and Saget were bonded by heartbreaking circumstances. “Bob’s sister got scleroderma, which he spent the rest of his life advocating and raising money for this horrific disease. Dave’s sister got cancer, and my sister was diagnosed with a brain tumor. And so all of a sudden, we weren’t three guys on a show. We were three brothers grieving our sisters”, he added.

Bob Saget was found dead at the age of 65 on January 9 in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes in Florida.

--IANS

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