Trump claims he remains Iran's top assassination target

Ankara, July 8 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that he remains Iran's primary assassination target but insisted the threat would not alter his decisions, saying protecting the United States and preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon outweighed the personal risks of holding office.

Speaking at a press conference after the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump acknowledged repeated threats against him while dismissing speculation that security concerns had influenced his travel plans.

"I'm number one on the kill list for Iran," Trump said.

"I'm number one, so I don't know... but I don't really care because I'm doing my job."

The President made the remarks after being asked whether he was returning to Washington on a different aircraft because of possible Iranian threats.

Trump rejected the suggestion, saying the new presidential aircraft was instead flying to US military bases in Europe so that service personnel could see it.

"It's flying to Europe to one of the big bases... so the soldiers can see it because it's truly magnificent," he said.

He nevertheless acknowledged the dangers associated with the presidency.

"The life of a President is very dangerous."

"You should have told me that years ago. Maybe I wouldn't have run."

"It's a very dangerous profession."

Earlier in the day, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump also referred to alleged Iranian threats against him.

"They wanna take out the US leader, me."

"I'm on every list."

"I saw a thing this morning. I'm on every single one of their lists."

"So far, I guess I've been a little bit lucky."

At the afternoon press conference, Trump returned to the subject while defending his administration's Iran policy.

"I'm doing what's right for the country."

"I'm doing what's right for the world."

"They have to be stopped."

He linked the alleged threats directly to his decision to order military action against Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure.

"They're scum."

"That's the way they act and that's the way they've done it for 47 years."

Asked whether concerns about possible Iranian retaliation had influenced his movements, Trump said they had not.

"I mention it only because it's on the list."

"It came out... there was another list came out yesterday."

"I like being number one on TikTok better, but I'm number one on the list for... killing."

Throughout the summit, Trump repeatedly argued that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon justified the risks associated with confronting Tehran.

"They will never have a nuclear weapon," he said, describing that objective as the central purpose of recent US military operations.

--IANS

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