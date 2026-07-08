July 09, 2026 1:04 AM हिंदी

Sohail Khan reacts to ex-wife Seema Sajdeh’s entry in ‘Alliance’: I take the onus

Sohail Khan reacts to ex-wife Seema Sajdeh’s entry in ‘Alliance’: I take the onus

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, who can be seen in the streaming reality show ‘Alliance’, reacted to his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh’s entry into the show.

The two shared an emotional moment after the show host Kunal Kemmu asked Sohail Khan how he felt seeing his ex-wife there. Sohail, who had entered the show a few days earlier, responded warmly as the former couple appeared under one roof as contestants.

The moment drew a strong reaction inside the house. Actor Kushal Tandon and other contestants whistled, clapped and hooted after Sohail spoke about Seema. The exchange quickly became one of the main talking points around Seema's entry into the show.

Kunal asked, "Sohail bhai, aapse poocchna chahenge ki aapko inko (Seema Sajdeh) ko yaha dekh kar kaisa lag raha hai (I would like to ask you how it feels to see Seema Sajdeh here)?".

Responding to the same, Sohail said, "Lovely, I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there was any mistake between us, I take the onus and the responsibility”.

The couple married in 1998 and parted ways in 2022. They co-parent their two sons, Nirvaan and Yohaan. Over time, however, they grew apart and reportedly began living separately before officially filing for divorce in 2022, ending a marriage of nearly 24 years.

Despite their separation, Sohail and Seema have maintained an amicable relationship and continue to co-parent their children. Both have publicly stated that there is no bitterness between them and have emphasised mutual respect and family as their shared priority.

--IANS

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