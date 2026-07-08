SAI, Safdarjung Sports Injury Centre sign MoU to strengthen sports science and athlete care

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI)and the Safdarjung Sports Injury Centre (SIC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in sports science, sports medicine, athlete rehabilitation, research, innovation, education, and capacity building.

SAI comes under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), while SIC is under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). The MoU aims to create an integrated framework by combining the expertise, infrastructure, and scientific capabilities of both institutions to provide comprehensive support for Indian athletes and support staff.

The collaboration will promote evidence-based sports science and medical practices, facilitate multidisciplinary research, strengthen athlete injury prevention and rehabilitation, and enhance performance optimisation through scientific interventions.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, and Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

On behalf of SAI, the MoU was signed by Brig. (Dr.) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, Executive Director, Sports Science Division (Erstwhile NCSSR) and (Dr.) Deepak Joshi, Director, Safdarjung Sports Injury Centre, signed on behalf of the SIC

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said, "The future of high-performance sport depends upon the seamless integration of sports science and sports medicine".

He further noted that this MoU establishes a strong institutional framework that will promote collaborative research, scientific innovation, athlete monitoring, and rehabilitation, ultimately contributing towards building a world-class support ecosystem for Indian athletes.

Adding to it, Salila said, "Sports medicine and sports science have become indispensable components of athlete health and performance. This partnership reflects the shared commitment of both Ministries to integrate medical excellence with sports science expertise for developing robust systems of injury prevention, clinical care, rehabilitation, and scientific research that will benefit athletes across the country."

Brig. Nayak further said, "The partnership will facilitate multidisciplinary research, standardised clinical and sports science protocols, knowledge exchange and advanced athlete support services."

He added that by combining the strengths of both institutions, we will be able to develop sustainable scientific solutions that will directly translate into improved athlete performance and long-term athlete health.

Prof. Joshi also contributed and said, "This partnership will further strengthen research, education, rehabilitation, and evidence-based sports medicine for the benefit of athletes across the country."

The MoU marks an important milestone in institutional collaboration between two of India's premier organisations in sports science and sports medicine.

The collaboration is aligned with the Government of India's vision of building a scientifically enabled, athlete-centric, and globally competitive sporting ecosystem.

It also complements flagship initiatives such as Khelo India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), while supporting the country's long-term aspiration under Viksit Bharat@2047 to establish India as a leading sporting nation.

By promoting research, innovation, capacity building, and evidence-based athlete care, the partnership is expected to strengthen India's high-performance system and enhance the nation's preparedness for future international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

--IANS

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