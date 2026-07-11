The Hundred: Manchester Super Giants appoint Kane Williamson as batting coach

Manchester, July 11 (IANS) New Zealand great Kane Williamson, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, will now step into a coaching role as the Manchester Super Giants have named him their batting coach for the upcoming men’s edition of The Hundred.

“Charisma. Coolness. Kane. Delighted to have Kane Williamson at Manchester Super Giants as the men’s team batting coach ahead of the upcoming #TheHundred campaign,” the franchise wrote on X while making the announcement.

Williamson was part of the Super Giants family in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the tournament’s recently concluded 19th edition, serving as the Lucknow Super Giants’ strategic advisor. He has not participated in the IPL for Lucknow, which is coached by former Australia opener Justin Langer, but he played in the league for 10 seasons.

Williamson, 35, played for Durban Super Giants, part of the same ownership group as Manchester, in this year's SA20.

Having scored more than 18,000 international runs, including over 9,000 in red-ball cricket for New Zealand, the veteran cricketer is preparing to publish his autobiography later this year.

“To be honest, writing a book wasn’t something I ever imagined doing, but I have to admit I’ve taken a lot from the process. I’ve spent the last few months reflecting on experiences that have shaped me and, somewhere along the way, found myself adding a chapter about retirement. I was fortunate to be part of a Team I loved for 16 years and to see its culture evolve over that time.

"This book is really about that journey. I certainly wasn’t responsible for it on my own, but it taught me a great deal about leadership, teamwork, and the pursuit of improvement. Hopefully, there’s something in it that resonates with others, too. BARE MARGINS will be out in November,” the veteran wrote on Instagram while making the announcement.

--IANS

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