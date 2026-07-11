July 11, 2026 9:20 PM हिंदी

Here’s how Tom Holland supported wife Zendaya during key ‘The Odyssey’ scene

Here’s how Tom Holland supported wife Zendaya during key ‘The Odyssey’ scene

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Hollywood actor Tom Holland is a good husband, the actor was there to support Zendaya while she filmed a pivotal scene in ‘The Odyssey’.

He was recently asked if his character Telemachus received any “wisdom” from Zendaya’s character, the Greek goddess of wisdom Athena, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told CTV’s E Talk, “Matt Damon (as Odysseus) got enlightenment from Zendaya, and you didn’t, not once”.

Anne Hathaway, who plays Holland’s on-screen mother Penelope, chimed in, as she said, “There is a scene where you are both in the same room though”.

The actor said, “We were in the same room. And I was also in … I was there when she shot her big massive scene during the siege of Troy”.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Spider-Man’ actor recalled wearing “sweatpants and a hoodie like hiding in the corner, just enjoying” Zendaya’s performance.

“Literally I was like ‘I’m here if you need me’”, Holland said of the special on-set moment. “It was a wild experience for both of us, you know?”.

The actor said he enjoyed being on set with other first-time Nolan collaborators as they experienced working with Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan.

“(There were) veterans, that we could be like you know ‘Am I doing a good job? Like I don’t know what’s happening’”, the actor said of working with Nolan. “But it was an amazing experience. And you know, Z feels the same”.

The Odyssey, composed by the Greek poet Homer, was transcribed circa 750-850 BC, according to the BBC. The story follows the arduous journey of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, as he makes his way home following 10 years of warfare.

The ancient epic also includes appearances from various ancient Greek deities, and has been translated into English over 100 times, according to the outlet.

--IANS

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