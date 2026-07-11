FIFA WC: South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams dies at 25, weeks after World Cup appearance

Cape Town, July 11 (IANS) South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25, just weeks after representing his country at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Adams featured in all three of South Africa’s group-stage matches at the tournament as Bafana Bafana progressed to the knockout rounds. He was an unused substitute in their 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada in the Round of 32.

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, expressed his shock and grief over the death of the young midfielder, describing him as one of the country’s brightest football talents.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams. South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international,” McKenzie said in an official statement.

The cause of Adams’ death has not yet been confirmed, and McKenzie urged the public and media to avoid speculation while the relevant authorities investigate the circumstances.

“The cause of Jayden’s passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time. Any official information will be communicated by the appropriate parties in due course,” he added.

The South African Football Players Union also expressed its grief over Adams’ death, saying the midfielder had represented his country with pride and distinction at the World Cup.

“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and the country at large," the Union said.

“South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer.”

Adams, who made his senior international debut for South Africa in 2022, played his club football for South African top-flight side Mamelodi Sundowns.

His final major international assignment came at the 2026 World Cup, where he played in each of South Africa’s three group matches before watching from the bench as their campaign ended against Canada in the first knockout round.

--IANS

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