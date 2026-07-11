July 11, 2026 9:19 PM हिंदी

Ananya Narayanan advances to second round of Chennai Squash PSA Challenger Tour

Ananya Narayanan advances to second round of Chennai Squash PSA Challenger Tour event at at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: SRFI

Chennai, July 11 (IANS) India's Ananya Narayanan recovered from a game down to defeat compatriot Janet Vidhi in four games and book her place in the second round of the women's draw at the Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Chennai at the Indian Squash Academy here on Saturday.

After dropping the opening game 8-11, Ananya responded emphatically, raising the tempo of her attacking play to dominate the next three games 11-2, 11-8, and 11-5, completing a convincing comeback victory.

Pooja Arthi Raghu also progressed with the most commanding performance among the Indian women, brushing aside Mahak Talati 11-3, 11-1, 11-1 in a one-sided contest. Anika Dubey joined her in the next round after cruising past Kriya Saravanan 11-4, 11-5, 11-4.

Elsewhere in the women's draw, Scotland's Lisa Aitken overcame Egypt's Salma Othman 11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 14-12 in a hard-fought encounter, while South Korea's Chaewon Song rallied from a game down to beat India's Navya Sundararajan 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-5.

Malaysia's Rui Jean Yek defeated Egypt's Mona Tamer in straight games, compatriot Thanusaa Uthrian overcame India's Eesha Shrivastava 11-7, 11-6, 11-9, and Egypt's Hana Aladdin eased past Vyomika Khandelwal 11-2, 13-11, 11-2.

In the men's opening round, Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel edged Lokesh Subramani 8-11, 15-13, 11-9, 11-3 after recovering from a game down, while Egypt's Youssef Teleb defeated Vedant Patel 11-9, 11-9, 11-4. Spain's Hugo Jaen got the better of Shiven Agarwal in straight games, and Malaysia's Harith Danial accounted for Mohit Bhatt 11-8, 11-8, 11-7.

India's Diwakar Singh advanced with a straight-games win over Adarsh Banodha, while Malaysia's Wa Sern Low defeated Arihant KS. Kuwait's Ammar Altamimi survived a five-game battle against Purav Rambhia, winning 11-5, 7-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5, and Egypt's Adham Roshdy completed the day's action with a straight-games victory over S. Palanivel Ravikumar.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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