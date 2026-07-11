July 11, 2026 9:20 PM हिंदी

Great Nicobar project to solidify India’s position in Strait of Malacca: Report

Great Nicobar project to solidify India’s position in Strait of Malacca: Report (File Image)

Ottawa, July 11 (IANS) The Great Nicobar project has assumed greater significance in the aftermath of the Iran war, with the Strait of Malacca continuing to serve as a lifeline for East Asia’s energy and economic flows. The project reinforces India's strategic position at the gateway of the Malacca Strait, a report has stated.

It noted that the ‘Malacca Dilemma’ has been a long-standing concern for Chinese strategists, prompting Beijing to pursue projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) to reduce dependence on Malacca and secure alternative access to the Indian Ocean.

According to a report in Canada-based Geopolitical Monitor, China represents a structural challenge for India due to the unresolved boundary dispute, while the broader strategic challenge from Beijing continues to intensify despite the recent thaw in bilateral ties.

"The Great Nicobar project will enhance India’s ability to monitor and watch over the Strait of Malacca. Like Iran, India will be able to bring geography into the strategic matrix in the event of a contingency. The project will expand New Delhi’s strategic reach deep into the Southeast Asia, serving as a forward operating base for India’s greater military presence in the Indo-Pacific region,” the report stated.

"In the Indian Ocean geopolitics, forward military presence by a major power on a remote island is a routine occurrence. Britain and the US hold Diego Garcia. France has its military bases in the Southwest Indian Ocean. Australia too holds Christmas and Cocos Islands. The Great Nicobar will join these military sites. After all, for an emerging economy, having a military base on a remote island is a norm of the regional geopolitics," it added.

The report noted that the project integrates port development, civilian infrastructure, and strategic military objectives. Located at the southern tip of the Andaman and Nicobar island chain between Myanmar and Indonesia, Great Nicobar sits close to the Strait of Malacca, the world's second-largest oil trade chokepoint after the Strait of Hormuz.

"The project seeks to build a slew of infrastructure: trans-shipment hub, a civil and military airport, gas and solar power plants, and a new township. To be sure, the Andaman Nicobar Islands already host a tri-service military command, and new infrastructure will add another durable layer to these existing facilities. The project will be completed by 2047 in three phases, at an expected cost of $9-11 billion,” the report mentioned.

Emphasising that the project's strategic significance lies in both economic and geopolitical rationale, the report said the trans-shipment hub is aimed at reducing India's dependence on major regional deep-water ports such as Colombo and Singapore.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Sutirtha Mukherjee inspires Dabang Delhi TTC to a thrilling win after Ankur's upset rocks HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades in Panaji, Goa, on Saturday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 7: Sutirtha inspires Dabang Delhi to a thrilling win after Ankur's upset rocks Kolkata tie

Maharashtra FDA bars sale of Cadila Pharmaceuticals drugs, seizes Rs 2.45 crore stock

Maharashtra FDA bars sale of Cadila Pharmaceuticals drugs, seizes Rs 2.45 crore stock

Teenager Prithika Pradeep claims bronze medal, powers India to compound team silver in Stage 4 of the Archery World Cup in Madrid on Saturday. Photo credit: World Archery/X

Archery World Cup: Teenager Prithika Pradeep claims bronze, powers India to compound team silver

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma take India to 30/0 at Tea, extend lead to 145 on the second day of the One-off Test in London on WEdnesay

One-off Test: Mandhana, Shafali take India to 30/0 at Tea, extend lead to 145

Govt's eSaras boosts digital commerce for nearly 9 crore SHG members

Govt's eSaras platform boosts digital commerce for nearly 9 crore SHG members

Khalistani extremist networks driving transnational crime: Report

Khalistani extremist networks driving transnational crime: Report

India’s promising distance runner Shivaji Parashuram settles for silver in men’s 10,000m race of the Asian U23 Athletics Championships in Ordos, China, on Saturday. Photo credit: Photo credit: AFI

Asian U23 Athletics C'ships: India’s Shivaji Parashuram settles for silver in men’s 10,000m

PoK unrest challenges Pakistan's Kashmir narrative: Report

PoK unrest challenges Pakistan's Kashmir narrative: Report

World on a plate: Discovering Israel through food, faith and tradition

World on a plate: Discovering Israel through food, faith and tradition

Israel Embassy in New Delhi hosts launch of Eyal Nir's book ‘Budo for Life’

Israel Embassy in New Delhi hosts launch of Eyal Nir's book ‘Budo for Life’