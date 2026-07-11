One-off Test: Kranti’s maiden five-fer gives India a 115-run 1st innings lead as England fold for 170

London, July 11 (IANS) Kranti Gaud produced a career-defining spell to claim her maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket as India bowled England out for 170 on the second day of the One-off women's Test at Lord's, earning a commanding 115-run first-innings lead. The 22-year-old seamer spearheaded a disciplined bowling effort, while the spinners cleaned up the tail, leaving India firmly in control of the historic contest.

England resumed the post-lunch session with captain Nat Sciver-Brunt holding the key after an assured resistance through the morning. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to bring Gaud back into the attack proved decisive.

After surviving an inside edge earlier in the over, Sciver-Brunt was trapped plumb in front by a sharp inswinger. The England skipper reviewed immediately, but ball-tracking showed three reds, ending her determined knock of 44 from 85 deliveries that included four boundaries and a six.

With England's last recognised batter back in the pavilion, India tightened their grip. Sayali Satghare produced the next breakthrough by luring Sophie Ecclestone into an expansive drive. Having begun her over with a crisp cover-driven boundary, Ecclestone edged another drive behind, where Yastika Bhatia completed a neat low catch.

Sneh Rana then struck with a classical off-spinner's dismissal. Flighting the ball above Mady Villiers' eyeline, she tempted the batter into a drive before the delivery dipped, gripped, and turned sharply to crash into the stumps. Villiers departed for 10 as England slipped deeper into trouble.

Gaud returned to complete a memorable spell. Lauren Bell was subjected to a relentless examination outside off stump before eventually edging a fuller delivery towards the slips. Although Sneh Rana could not hold on at second slip, Shafali Verma reacted brilliantly at first slip, diving to her right to complete a stunning one-handed catch and hand Gaud her maiden Test five-wicket haul. The performance also made Gaud the youngest Indian woman fast bowler to register a five-for in Test cricket, surpassing Jhulan Goswami's previous record.

Issy Wong briefly frustrated India with a patient stay and even collected a boundary off Gaud, but there was little resistance left. Deepti Sharma wrapped up the innings when Lauren Filer was trapped lbw. Filer reviewed in hope, but the decision stood on the umpire's call, bringing England's innings to a close on 170 in 59.1 overs.

Gaud finished with exceptional figures of 5 for 37, while Satghare claimed 2 for 40, Sneh Rana returned 2 for 41, and Deepti Sharma chipped in with 1 for 10. Sciver-Brunt's fighting 44 was the only significant contribution as England lost wickets steadily after lunch and fell well short of India's first-innings total of 285.

Armed with a substantial 115-run first-innings lead, India headed into their second innings in complete control, with Gaud's landmark five-for standing out as the defining performance of England's collapse.

Brief scores:

India 285 all out in 74.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 83, Harmanpreet Kaur 58, Deepti Sharma 57; Sophie Ecclestone 3/68, Lauren Filer 2-40, Issy Wong 2-41) lead England 170 all out in 59.1 overs (Amy Jones 52, Nat Sciver-Brunt 44; Kranti Gaud 5/37, Sayali Satghare 2/40, Sneh Rana 2/41, Deepti Sharma 1/10) by 115 runs.

--IANS

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