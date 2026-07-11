July 11, 2026 9:19 PM हिंदी

Dwayne Johnson shares one beauty hack that men must use

Dwayne Johnson shares one beauty hack that men must use

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson doesn’t mind in sharing his beauty tips for men. The actor, 54, recently spoke about his one beauty hack that “dudes must use”.

The actor was on a press tour ahead of the release of the Moana live-action movie, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He said, “It’s toner. Dudes, you must use toner. Toner is the quiet superpower. Because toner’s the thing that our girls use, our ladies use that”.

Johnson, who debuted his skincare brand in 2024. The actor says his brand offers “an amazing toner that has some witch hazel in it”.

As per ‘People’, he also praised its volcanic ash face rub and fragrances. The toner is said to remove residual oil and impurities, exfoliate dead skin cells and minimize pores, among other things. The brand also offers a moisturizer, facial cleanser, eye gel, body wash, hair care and more.

In June, an influencer went viral for a TikTok video that showed her humorous reaction to Johnson selling shampoo and conditioner despite famously being bald. The actor responded with a video of himself wearing his long locks for his Moana character Maui, and a fun caption.

He said, “Ok this made me belly laugh. HARD. And hey, sometimes a Demigod’s radiant and ravishing hair needs shampoo/conditioner. You’re Welcooooome”.

He hoped his business move would normalize men taking care of their skin. “So many times I would say, ‘Dude, why are we whispering (about skincare)? It’s okay. We should be able to have this open conversation’”.

Johnson reprises his character from the 2016 animated movie Moana in the upcoming live-action adaptation.

The story follows the title character and Maui on a daring ocean voyage. Catherine Lagaʻaia takes over for Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana, with Jemaine Clement, John Tui, Frankie Adams and Rena Owen also in the cast. Dedicated to the media franchise, earlier this month, Johnson revealed that Moana 3 is in the works following the animated movie’s 2024 sequel.

--IANS

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