‘The hope is to bring the trophy home’: Captain Harmanpreet eyes end to India’s 51-year Hockey WC wait

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) India men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh has set his sights on ending the country’s 51-year wait for the FIH Hockey World Cup title, saying the team is determined to turn its recent Olympic success into a sustained push for the biggest prize when the World Cup gets underway.

India have not won the men’s Hockey World Cup since their triumph in 1975, and Harmanpreet believes the current squad has both the experience and confidence to challenge for the title. The captain pointed to the team’s back-to-back Olympic medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 as a source of motivation ahead of the tournament.

“The World Cup means a lot to all of us because after this World Cup, you never know what might happen. There are several senior players in the team as well, so for us, this is a great opportunity. With all the hard work we’ve put in and how we have trained, we believe that we can definitely do this. And that’s our only aim, to give our best and win a medal. Of course, winning back-to-back medals in Tokyo and Paris has definitely been a very motivating factor for us,” Harmanpreet told JioStar.

Harmanpreet acknowledged that India will enter the competition as underdogs but believes that status could work in the team’s favour. Rather than carrying the burden of expectation, the squad sees the tournament as an opportunity to demonstrate its ability on the world stage.

“We are here as underdogs. We believe this is the right situation for us to show everyone what India can do and what capability India has. The hope is to bring the trophy home. It’s easy to say, and the journey will be tough and rough, but we are ready,” he added.

The captain also stressed the importance of unity within the squad, insisting that individual contributions will take a back seat to the collective objective. With senior players bringing experience and younger members adding energy, Harmanpreet said the team has developed a strong sense of trust.

“The team trusts one another and our mindset is positive. Who scores or who defends doesn’t matter, as long as we win as a team. We will go all out,” he stated.

While the ambition is to lift the trophy, Harmanpreet identified India’s defensive organisation as the foundation for making a deep run in the tournament. He believes a disciplined defensive structure will allow India to create more opportunities at the other end.

“Our first priority will be defence. If we defend well throughout the tournament, we will be close to achieving what we have come here for. We have practised really well in that area,” Harman said.

India have worked extensively on different defensive approaches during their preparations, with the team training for situations involving a full press, half-court press and low press. Harmanpreet said the squad has also devoted considerable time to understanding individual responsibilities within those systems.

“Whatever our structure is, full press, half court, low press, I think in all those areas, we’ve sat down for individual meetings and team discussions with all the players,” the ace mentioned.

For India, the defensive work is not merely about preventing goals. Harmanpreet believes an organised defence can provide the platform for the team to repeatedly put pressure on opponents and create scoring opportunities inside the opposition circle.

“Because when you defend well, situations will arise to consistently enter the opponent’s D. So, how to convert those 50-50 chances, how to do the receiving well under pressure, how to smartly produce an outcome in the D, whether it’s a shot on goal or earning a penalty corner, those things will be critical.”

The emphasis on defence comes alongside India’s ambition to make the most of their attacking opportunities. With the margin between success and failure often decided by a handful of moments in the circle, the captain believes execution under pressure will be crucial.

India’s recent Olympic record has already demonstrated their ability to compete for major honours, but the World Cup represents a different challenge — and an opportunity to end one of the longest title droughts in the country’s sporting history.

--IANS

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