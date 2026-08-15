30 pc Railways electrification in 90 years, 70 pc in last 10 years: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India saw just 30 per cent electrification of Railways in 90 years and a massive 70 per cent in the last 10 years and has now made its mark in the field of hydrogen-powered trains in the world as well.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said that you will be surprised to know that the electrification of our railway system began in our country in 1925.

“The work of electrification started in 1925, but over the next 90 years, only 30 per cent of the railway network had been electrified. That means 30 per cent in 90 years,” the Prime Minister said.

“Look at our pace; look at our determination to achieve the target. We completed 100 per cent of the work within this one decade. Thirty per cent in 90 years, 70 per cent in 10 years — this is what work looks like,” PM Modi said in his address.

As a result, “we have saved the diesel that we previously had to import from abroad. Our trains began running on electricity, benefiting the environment as well,” he mentioned.

India has emerged as the global leader with the largest electrified railway network in the world. With 99.6 per cent electrification of the country’s broad gauge track network, India is second only to Switzerland which has 100 per cent railway electrification, but the network is much smaller.

India’s railway network electrification is ahead of China (82 per cent), Spain 67 (per cent), Japan (64 per cent), France (60 per cent) and the United Kingdom (39 per cent).

PM Modi further said that we have not stopped here because we do not want to lag behind the world.

“You may have heard the news recently: Bharat has entered this new field of fuel as well. The country has started its first hydrogen-powered train, and I am pleased that it is the longest and most powerful train of its kind. Bharat has also made its mark in the field of hydrogen-powered trains in the world,” PM Modi emphasised.

With a carrying capacity of 2,600 passengers, the train is expected to showcase the potential of hydrogen as a clean alternative to conventional diesel-powered rail transport.

--IANS

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