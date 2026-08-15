Ronit Roy mourns loss of 11 year-old pet, apologises for being ‘helplessly unable to do any more about it’

Mumbai, August 15 (IANS) Actor Ronit Bose Roy seems to be going through a hard time after the demise of his beloved pet dog Magic, who passed away after 11 years with the family.

Sharing an emotional tribute, the actor thanked his “lil baby” for the years they spent together and recalled the mischief, tantrums and unconditional love that made Magic an inseparable part of their lives.

Alongside a picture of Magic, Roy wrote on his social media account, “R.I.P. my lil baby. Thank you for the wonderful 11 years together. Thanks for terrorizing every one who came home and not allowing them to enter and then terrorizing them again and not allowing them to leave. Thank you for all the tantrums and sulking. I never missed the love hidden behind all that. I know that your final days gave you a lot of trouble and I’m truly sorry that I was helplessly unable to do any more about it.”

Roy said Magic's final days had been difficult and expressed regret at being unable to do more for him.

“I wish there was a way for you to stay longer. Too soon, too soon,” he wrote, while adding that he was relieved that his beloved pet was now free from his suffering and “in a better place.”

He further said that life without Magic, particularly for his family members Agasthya Bose Roy and Aador Bose Roy, “will never be the same again,” signing off with an emotional message: “Please don’t forget us. See you on the other side.”

The actor, on the professional front, had begun began his film career with Jaan Tere Naam in 1992, and initially struggled to establish himself in Bollywood despite his debut film enjoying a successful theatrical run.

He later appeared in films including Hulchul, Sainik and Dosti Ki Saugandh before television transformed his career.

His breakthrough on the small screen came with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he played the charismatic and complex Rishabh Bajaj.

He went on to play Mihir Virani in the hugely popular Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and replaced Inder Kumar who had replaced the first Mihir essayed by Amar Upadhyay.

He later headlined shows such as Bandini and Adaalat, where his portrayal of lawyer K.D. Pathak became another popular character.

Ronit Roy also successfully transitioned into films as a character actor, appearing in projects such as Udaan, Student of the Year, 2 States, Ugly, Kaabil, Sarkar 3, Munna Michael and Lucknow Central. His performance in Udaan earned particular critical recognition.

–IANS

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