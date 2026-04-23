'That’s really incredible, DK': Trump praises Indian tennis star, Dhakshineswar Suresh

Washington DC, April 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump praised Indian tennis player Dhakshineswar Suresh during the National Champions Day event held at the White House. The annual celebration honours top NCAA teams and student-athletes for their achievements and contributions at the national level.

Suresh attended the event as part of the Wake Forest University men’s tennis team, which won the 2025 NCAA Division I championship. Wake Forest defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 4-2 in the final to claim their second national title.

While addressing the champions, Trump singled out Suresh for special praise. He said: “Also in the winner’s circle, we have the 2025 NCAA men’s tennis champions, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. They battled through a fierce postseason to claim their second national title. DK Suresh delivered the clinching point to UCLA's 4-2 victory over TCU in the final. And I want to congratulate you."

“I said, ‘Who is the best player in the team?’ and they all pointed to you. Congratulations, and that’s really incredible, DK, what you have done. You had a great year. Thank you very much.”

The 26-year-old from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has been one of the rising names in Indian tennis. Earlier in 2026, he played a key role in India’s 3-2 win over the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Qualifiers, winning both his singles matches and contributing in doubles as well.

Suresh’s journey has been shaped by the US college tennis system. He began at Georgia Gwinnett College before moving to Wake Forest, where he developed into a consistent performer and earned All-American honours.

Suresh has a career-high ATP singles ranking of world No. 462, achieved in April 2026, and a doubles ranking of No. 352, achieved on August 18, 2025. Young Indian star made his ATP main draw debut at the Winston-Salem Open in 2024.

--IANS

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