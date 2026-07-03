TG20 Season 1: Rahul, Hrishikesh score fifties to propel Karimnagar Diamonds to second spot

Hyderabad, July 2 (IANS) EIPL & eleve Karimnagar Diamonds secured their third win on the trot, registering a 58-run win against Ranga Reddy Risers in Hyderabad Cricket Association's TG20 on Thursday. The win propelled Diamonds to second place on the points table, while Risers dropped down to third spot.

Rahul Radesh, the centurion from the Diamonds’ previous match, carried on his fine form with a 37-ball 72, including seven fours and four sixes. He was supported by Hrishikesh Sharma (60 off 38) as the two stitched together a brilliant partnership to help their side post 230/5 on the board.

Narayana Teja led the way with the ball courtesy of his three-wicket haul, while Rathlavath Dinesh (2/25), Shubham Sharma (2/38), Ashish Srivastav (1/19), and B Satish Kumar (1/24) all contributed to ensure Diamonds manufactured a commanding win.

Tanmay Agarwal (29 off 16) was quick off the blocks, smashing Aryan Cariappa for 16 runs in the first over. This set the tone for the Diamonds, with his partner Satwik Reddy (24 off 13) soon getting in on the action as the two set the platform for their side, scoring 42/0 after four overs.

However, the Risers struck back with Tanay Jaddu bagging the prized scalp of Tanmay in the fifth over. Tanay Thyagarajann got the better of Satwik in the following over, pulling things back for the Risers. They conceded only nine runs in the next fifteen balls as Rahul Radesh and Hrishikesh Simha bided their time to consolidate the innings.

After a lull in the middle, which saw boundaries drying up, both batters broke the shackles in the ninth over. They scored 49 runs in three overs to put the pressure back on the Risers bowlers. Adding to their woes, Rahul was dropped off Nitin Sai Yadav’s bowling as he went on to register his half-century in 28 balls.

The onslaught continued as Hrishikesh cruised to his fifty in 31 balls. The pair added 123 runs off 65 balls to build a monumental partnership – the fourth-highest partnership of the tournament – that put Diamonds in the ascendancy.

Tanay Jaddu provided the vital breakthrough to dismiss Rahul in the 17th over and bagged his second wicket in the process. Hrishikesh too fell in the next over, with Nitin Sai Yadav getting the better of him. However, the momentum was firmly in the batting side’s favour despite losing a couple of wickets.

Chandan Sahani (20 off 10) and Shubham Sharma (17 off 7) chipped in with crucial cameos in the death overs. The pair scored 30 runs off the last two overs to power the Diamonds to 230/5 at the end of 20 overs.

With a high total to chase down, Risers endured an early setback when Rathlavath Dinesh dismissed Avanish Rao (4 off 3) in the opening over. Gnana Prakash Reddy counterattacked with three boundaries in a single over from Harish Thakur before Dinesh got the better of him. Despite the setback, Aaron George found the fence regularly as the Risers recovered to 50/2 after five overs before Shubham dismissed Aaron (19 off 13) to leave the Risers in trouble at 51/3.

Aditya Javvaji (48 off 31) then seized control of the innings alongside Alankrith Rapole. Aditya shifted gears spectacularly with back-to-back sixes off Shubham Sharma in the final over of the powerplay to lead his side to 64/3. He continued to be on the charge against Satish Kumar, scoring 16 runs off an over to help the Risers race to 97/3 at the halfway mark.

Narayana Teja broke the back of the run chase with a double blow in the twelfth over. He dismissed Alankrith and Tanay Thyagarajann in successive deliveries. Ashish Srivastav then outfoxed Aditya to put the Risers further into trouble.

The innings unravelled rather quickly for them thereafter. Aryan Cariappa displayed his skills with the bat to score a 20-ball 30 to help his side reduce the margin of defeat. Risers eventually fell well short, losing by 58 runs.

Brief scores:

EIPL & eleve Karimnagar Diamonds 230/5 in 20 overs (Rahul Radesh 72, Hrishikesh Simha 60, Tanay Jaddu 2/48, Tanay Thyagarajannn 1/32) bt Ranga Reddy Risers 172/9 in 20 overs *(Aditya Javvaji 48, Aryan Cariappa 30, Narayana Teja 3/25, Rathlavath Dinesh 2/25) by 58 runs

--IANS

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