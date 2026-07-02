TG20 Season 1: Himateja, Sai Krishna shine as Khammam Aces down Nalgonda Knights

Hyderabad, July 2 (IANS) Anvita Khammam Aces rode on a breathtaking unbeaten 80 from skipper Himateja Kodimela and a fluent half-century from G. Sai Krishna Reddy to post a daunting 211/2 in their 20 overs. Ved Reddy and Wafi Kachchhi then led a disciplined bowling effort as the Aces defeated Anurag Nalgonda Knights by 34 runs in the Hyderabad Cricket Association's TG20 in Wednesday's second match.

The win moves them back into the playoff spot, above EIPL & eleve Karimnagar Diamonds to fourth on the points table. Meanwhile, the Knights slip to third by virtue of a lower Net Run Rate than Ranga Reddy Risers.

Himateja's unbeaten 80 moved him to second on the Orange Cap standings with 282 runs to his name, while 16-year-old Ved is now second on the Purple Cap standings, having scalped nine wickets.

Aces made a solid start through Paras Raj and Wafi Kachchhi (14 off 19), helped by a wayward opening over to reach 51 without loss at the end of the powerplay. Paras led the charge with a flurry of boundaries and a six, while Wafi played the supporting role as the pair stitched together a brisk 53-run opening stand.

Hyderabad E-Champions struck immediately after the Power-play as Divesh Singh dismissed Wafi, but Paras continued to anchor the innings alongside G. Sai Krishna Reddy. He added impetus with a six and a four off Varun Goud before disciplined bowling in the next two overs slowed the scoring, leaving the Aces at 76/1 after 10 overs.

Aces shifted into top gear through Paras and Sai Krishna. The pair kept the scoreboard ticking before the former fell for a well-made knock of 46 runs in 39 balls after Aniketh Reddy struck in the 12th over. Himateja Kodimela then took charge, launching a six immediately after the wicket to ensure the momentum remained firmly with the Aces.

With Sai Krishna providing the perfect foil, Himateja unleashed an attacking display in the death overs as the duo plundered boundaries and sixes at will. Their innings ensured that the Aces scored 135 runs in the second half of their innings, with Sai Krishna scoring a 29-ball 50 before Himateja completed his half-century in just 18 balls.

The pair added quick runs against every bowler, taking 31 runs from the final two overs to propel the Aces to a formidable 211/2, with Himateja finishing with an unbeaten 80 in just 31 balls, including seven fours and five sixes, while Sai Krishna smashed 56 in just 32 balls.

The Knights made a brisk start to the chase, with Jashwanth Mote (22 off 13) and Gaurav Reddy (54 off 35) putting on 45 runs in under four overs. Gaurav led the charge with two towering sixes off Mahesh Vipparla, while Jashwanth chipped in with a six and a boundary before Mahesh provided the breakthrough by dismissing him at the end of the fourth over.

Nitish Reddy (17 off 14) joined Gaurav to keep the momentum going, adding useful runs as the Knights reached 76/1 at the end of the powerplay. However, Aces tightened their grip through disciplined bowling from Ved Reddy, who first restricted the scoring before dismissing the well-set Nitish in the 10th over. At the halfway mark, the Knights were well placed at 92/2, with Gaurav continuing to anchor the chase alongside skipper Rahul Buddhi (12 off 8).

Knights' chase unravelled after the halfway mark despite being well placed at 98/2. Ved triggered the collapse by removing Gaurav and Divesh (0 off 1) in the same over, before Wafi tightened the screws with a brilliant spell that accounted for Rahul via a run-out, as well as Aniketh Reddy (1 off 2) and Varun Goud (5 off 8), reducing the Knights to 124/7 after 15 overs.

Md Arfaz Ahmed (14 off 10) and Rakshann Readdi (10 off 5) briefly resisted before Wafi struck again to dismiss Arfaz. Harshwardhan Singh (37* off 24) then launched a late counterattack with an unbeaten cameo, smashing two sixes and four boundaries in the final three overs, but the effort came too late as the Knights finished on 177/8, falling 34 runs short of the target.

Brief scores:

Anvita Khammam Aces 211/2 in 20 overs (Himateja Kodimela 80*, G Sai Krishna Reddy 56*, Aniketh Reddy 1/36, Divesh Singh 1/23) bt Anurag Nalgonda Knights 177/8 in 20 overs (Gaurav Reddy 54, Harshwardhan Singh 37*, Ved Reddy 3/26, Wafi Kachchhi 3/35) by 34 runs.

--IANS

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