Textile PLI scheme draws Rs 167.51 crore investment in Maharashtra: Govt

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) As many as 24 companies from Maharashtra have been approved under the Centre's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles, with investments worth Rs 167.51 crore made in the state as of March 31, 2026, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita said a total of 170 companies have been approved under the textile PLI scheme across the country, of which 24 are based in Maharashtra.

According to the minister, the approved companies in Maharashtra have collectively recorded an investment of Rs 167.51 crore, generated a turnover of Rs 177.75 crore and created employment for 904 people.

The PLI Scheme for Textiles is aimed at promoting the production of man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics and technical textile products by encouraging investments, expanding manufacturing capacity, improving competitiveness and boosting value addition.

The Ministry of Textiles regularly monitors the implementation of the scheme through periodic reviews, weekly open-house sessions and monthly workshops with beneficiary companies to facilitate project execution and address implementation-related issues.

To make the scheme more attractive for investors, the government introduced several changes in October 2025.

These included adding 17 new HSN codes under MMF apparel and fabrics, reducing the minimum investment threshold by 50 per cent, lowering the incremental turnover requirement for incentives from 25 per cent to 10 per cent, and removing the requirement to set up a new company to avail of the benefits.

The government also reopened the application portal until March 31 and conducted outreach programmes with industry associations to encourage wider participation

As a result of these changes, MSME participation under the scheme increased significantly.

Of the 96 applications received during the third round, 65 or around 68 per cent were from MSMEs, the minister said.

Among the Maharashtra-based companies, Spica Industries Private Limited in Satara recorded the highest investment of Rs 76.37 crore, while Microtex Processors Private Limited in Kolhapur invested Rs 91.02 crore. Spica Industries also reported a turnover of Rs 177.75 crore and created 640 jobs.

--IANS

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