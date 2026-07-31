July 31, 2026 7:09 PM हिंदी

Tesla starts Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive test drives in India

Tesla starts Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive test drives in India

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Elon Musk-backed Tesla on Friday announced that the newly launched 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is now available for test drives across its experience centres in India.

Along with that, the EV maker also rolled out Grok -- its AI-powered assistant -- for Tesla owners in the nation.

The electric vehicle maker said Grok, developed by xAI, is being introduced alongside Tesla's existing suite of AI-driven technologies available on the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L through over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

According to the company, the AI assistant can be activated by saying ‘Hey Grok’ or by long-pressing the voice button on the steering wheel.

It supports multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, it added.

Tesla said Grok enables voice-based trip planning, hyperlocal location search, vehicle alert explanations and personalised interactions aimed at improving the ownership experience.

The 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive offers up to 2,138 litres of storage space, seating for five passengers and power-folding rear seats.

The vehicle accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and offers a driving range of up to 500 km (WLTP).

Starting priced at Rs 50.89 lakh, the model is available with a down payment of Rs 6 lakh and monthly EMI starting from Rs 39,990.

In addition, customers placing orders before August 30 will receive a complimentary Wall Connector, while home charging support is available across all states, the company said.

The company further said it more than doubled its onsite AI training compute capacity in Texas during the first half of 2026, with the infrastructure supporting the development of autonomous driving software and humanoid robotics.

Earlier in the week, it announced that it expanded its after-sales network in India by opening its first approved body shop in Pune, Maharashtra.

--IANS

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