SAFA confirms Hugo Broos’ exit as Bafana Bafana coach after five-year spell

Pretoria, July 31 (IANS) South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan on Friday confirmed that Hugo Broos has officially stepped down as head coach of the South African men’s national football team after his contract expired, bringing the curtain down on a memorable five-year tenure.

The Belgian was appointed in May 2021 at a time when Bafana Bafana were struggling for results after missing qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations. Under his guidance, South Africa steadily rebuilt into one of the continent’s competitive sides, with Broos placing his faith in a new generation of players while restoring consistency to the national team.

His biggest achievements came over the last three years. Broos led South Africa to a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, their best performance in the competition since 2000. He then guided Bafana Bafana to qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026, ending a 24-year absence from football’s biggest tournament.

At the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, South Africa created more history by progressing beyond the group stage for the first time, reaching the Round of 32. The campaign also marked the country’s first World Cup appearance since hosting the tournament in 2010.

Broos bows out as the longest-serving coach in the history of the South African men’s national team. During his tenure, he oversaw more than 50 international matches and built a side that climbed steadily in the FIFA rankings while re-establishing itself among Africa’s leading teams.

The 74-year-old had already hinted after the World Cup that he was ready to step away from full-time coaching to spend more time with his family, although he had left the door open to serving South African football in a different role. Speculation over a possible contract extension continued in recent weeks, but no agreement was reached. SAFA is yet to announce his successor.

--IANS

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