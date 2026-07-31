July 31, 2026 7:09 PM हिंदी

Sukhwinder Singh says his song from ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ captures the spirit of the brave pilots of the Indian Air Force

Sukhwinder Singh says his song from ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ captures the spirit of the brave pilots of the Indian Air Force

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Playback singer Sukhwinder Singh, who has crooned the song ‘Dilwaale Dilsaaz Parinde’ from the upcoming streaming series ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, has said that the song captures the spirit of the brave pilots of the Indian Air Force, who chose to rise above fear.

The song is composed and arranged by Amit Trivedi, with lyrics and rap written and performed by Geet Sagar. The song draws on the imagery of birds taking flight, becoming a musical reflection of the pilots who rose above fear and uncertainty, carrying with them a deep sense of duty, brotherhood and an unbreakable connection to the nation.

Talking about the song, Sukhwinder Singh shared, “There is something incredibly moving about singing for a story like Operation Safed Sagar, because beneath the scale of the war and the bravery of our pilots, there is a very human story of courage, friendship and sacrifice. ‘Dilwaale Dilsaaz Parinde’ captures that spirit of the brave pilots of the Indian Air Force who chose to rise above fear and take flight for something much bigger than themselves. Tremendous composition by Amit Trivedi has given the song a beautiful emotional and musical scale, while Geet Sagar’s lyrics and rap bring a very contemporary energy to it”.

“At its core, this song is about honoring the Golden Arrows. My hope is that listeners feel their heart and are reminded of their remarkable spirit”, he added.

The song has been released under the label of T-Series. ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is based on the eponymous combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control. It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is set to premiere on August 7 on Netflix.

--IANS

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Sukhwinder Singh says his song from ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ captures the spirit of the brave pilots of the Indian Air Force

Sukhwinder Singh says his song from ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ captures the spirit of the brave pilots of the Indian Air Force