Pakistan's current governance system has collapsed: Interior Minister Naqvi

Islamabad, July 31 (IANS) Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the country's current governance system has collapsed and is unable to resolve the issues faced by the country, local media reported on Friday.

In his address at the Pakistan Economic Summit, Naqvi called for talks among political parties to introduce reforms in the current governance system and proposed the creation of new provinces and bringing administrative reforms.

"The system we are living under has collapsed. Problems cannot be solved through it," leading Pakistani daily Dawn quoted Naqvi as saying.

He said that Pakistan will continue to discuss the same issues even after 10 years if this system continues and stressed that a reset was important. Naqvi said that the "failed system" had continued in Pakistan for 70 years. He mentioned that Pakistan has been importing wheat despite being an agricultural nation, Dawn reported.

Naqvi's remarks come amid protests in Pakistan over the rising cost of living due to inflation and an increase in fuel prices.

On Wednesday, members of the transgender community held a protest in Pakistan's Karachi against rising inflation and the recent hike in petroleum prices. They also spoke in detail about the problems faced by the transgender community in Karachi as the cost of living has increased due to the hike in prices of fuel and essential commodities.

Protesters carrying placards and shouting slogans against the government held the protest outside Karachi Press Club and urged the government led by Shehbaz Sharif to reduce the price of essential commodities and fuel. The protesters warned that continued inaction would increase problems for the vulnerable section of society, leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

Addressing the protesters, Gender Interactive Alliance spokesperson Zehrish Somroo said that the community was holding a protest as inflation continued to erode the livelihoods of people. The spokesperson urged the Pakistani government to provide employment, education and equal opportunities to transgender community and not let inflation impact the charity and donations that many of the community members rely on for survival.

Last month, leaders of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) Punjab said that the rising inflation in Pakistan has reduced the purchasing power of government employees and they were facing problems in managing household expenses due to their limited income.

In a joint statement, AGEGA leadership stated that provincial government employees, especially those in Punjab and other provinces, have not yet received the 30 per cent disparity allowance announced in the Federal Budget 2025-26, The Express Tribune reported.

They stated that the Punjab government's recent amendments to leave encashment rules have deprived employees of substantial leave encashment benefits, which they receive after retirement. The alliance alleged that retired and serving employees of Punjab are facing reductions in pension, gratuity and leave encashment benefits.

--IANS

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